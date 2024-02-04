UGTT calls on civil servants and public sector employees to rally on March 2

The Tunisian General Labour Organisation (UGTT) has called on civil servants and public sector employees to hold a workers’ rally on Saturday, March 2 to protest against “the deadlock in social dialogue, the government’s refusal to implement agreements signed with the trade union organisation and attempts to undermine trade union rights.”

In a press release issued on Monday, the UGTT justified its call for this protest by “the continued suspension of social dialogue since the publication of circulars 20 and 21 and the government’s refusal to implement the agreements of February 6, 2021 and September 15, 2022 signed with the labour organisation,’ according to a press release issued after the union’s executive committee meeting.

“The government’s intention to present the statutes of the civil servants, public enterprises and offices to the Assembly of People’s Representatives before the conclusion of negotiations between the social partners, the deterioration in the purchasing power of wage earners and pensi

oners and the delay in the revision of the guaranteed minimum wage are also among the reasons for this protest, according to the same source.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse