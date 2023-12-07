UCC NDC branch reaffirms support for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running-mate



The University of Cape Coast (UCC) branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appealed to Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Party’s Presidential Candidate, to appoint Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the Election 2024.

The former President, having dropped a hint of his running mate to be a former minister who worked effectively, humble and has the interest of the people at heart, they believed the traits best fitted Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

A statement signed by Dr Jerry Paul Ninnoni, the Communications Officer for the branch, acknowledged the choice of a running mate as the prerogative of Mr Mahama and the party leadership.

However, it believed Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was the best among her coequals with an exemplary track proven record to confirm her integrity, humility, hard work and commitment to the course of the NDC.

‘We base our assessment of her suitability for the position on the fact that in politics, particularly in our part of the world, consistency, besides one’s cap

abilities, is key in achieving electoral results,’ the statement said.

‘The choice of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang brings on board many benefits to the NDC as a political party gearing to take over the governance of Ghana…’

It relished Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to be the first female Vice President of Ghana to repeat her achievements as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a public university in Ghana.

Such noble achievement, the statement indicated, would not only be celebrated locally, but will make a strong global statement on Ghana’s commitment to mainstreaming gender into its political democratic dispensation, giving women who were hitherto sidelined, lead roles.

‘It’s just not a matter of her incredible individual achievements, but what she brings on board as far as the NDC’s agenda for 2024 is concerned.’

‘The NDC’s performance in the 2020 election is there for all to see. The decision by former President Mahama to settle on Prof. Opoku- Agyemang nearly gave the NDC the ultimate victory.…’

‘This is why maintai

ning her as the running mate for the 2024 election is non-negotiable if the NDC wants to take over the governance of Ghana from January 2025.’

The statement said there was no doubt that Prof Opoku-Agyemang was the most effective female politician, not just within the party but nationwide.

Since her introduction to mainstream politics as the Minister of Education, she had continued to endear herself to many, not just members of the NDC, it said.

Significantly her stewardship at the education ministry was replete with well-thought through policies whose benefits the country was reaping.

Her role as a mentor of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network of the NDC (TEIN), encouraging female members to take up leadership roles could not be overemphasized.

Prof. Opoku- Agyemang is a scholar of international repute and a trailblazer for females at the highest level of university administration.

Before her appointed as a Vice-Chancellor of the UCC in 2008, she occupied key strategic positions at the UCC inclu

ding being the Head of the Department of English, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and the Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, all at the UCC.

Prof Opoku-Agyeman has served on the boards of many local and international organisations, including the Centre for Democratic Governance.

Others are the College of Physicians and Surgeons as an Eminent Citizen, the editorial board of the Harriet Tubman Series on the African Diaspora (Africa World Press Inc. USA) and the Africa Initiative in Canada.

She is currently the Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa.

Source: Ghana News Agency