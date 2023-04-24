UBTECH Smart Elderly Care Solution honored as the winner of the 2023 Edison Awards™

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, April 20, 2023– UBTECH, a leading global AI and robotics company, was honored the Bronze award of the 2023 Edison Awards ’ MedTech category for the distinguished innovation of its Smart Elderly Care Solution.

Known as the “Oscars of tech,” the Edison Awards is one of the oldest and most prestigious technology awards. It honors the most impactful brands and business leaders worldwide, with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors, and Genentech, recognizing their excellence in service development, marketing, design, and innovation.

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

UBTECH’s Smart Elderly Care Solution offers an enriched portfolio of intelligent robots to enhance the quality of life for seniors. In addition to using cutting-edge robotics technologies, the solution also leverages advanced artificial intelligence. And through UBTECH’s Smart Healthcare Cloud Platform, the Smart Elderly Care Solution creates a network that enables seamless integration of a variety of devices. This interconnect between hardware, network and people supports the seven key scenarios of smart elderly care: operational management, safety and security, health management, daily care, rehabilitation, mental and physical activities, and nutrition and diet.

“This is the industry’s comprehensive solution that combines advanced robotics and AI technology to assist seniors and their caregivers in nursing homes. Rather than providing services using isolated, individual products, we focus on addressing system-level challenges. By extensively applying AI technology, we vastly improved product performance to bring a richer, more optimized experience to the elderly and caregivers,” Henry Tan, Co-Chief Technology Officer of UBTECH and General Manager of UBTECH Healthcare, says, “It is an honor to have our Smart Elderly Care Solution be recognized by the Edison Awards .”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, starting in 2030, all baby boomers will be 65 and older. And by 2034, older adults will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history. This forecast generates demand for efficient, comprehensive assistive care solutions.

Designed for accessibility, UBTECH’s Smart Elderly Care Solution portfolio accepts a multitude of inputs. Its smart sensors, working in parallel with its data platform, transform care from passive to proactive in assisting with daily tasks. And with rich interactive features, the solution can support seniors’ physical and mental well-being.

Moving into the smart care era, UBTECH provides people with an intelligent, independent, and convenient solution to raise the standard for the elderly care industry. Within the past year, UBTECH has released five service robots: Wassi, an intelligent walking assistance robot; VerCari, a containerized delivery robot; PathFynder, a smart wheelchair; AuCari, an open delivery robot; and Welli, a companion robot.

Due to its utility and innovation, UBTECH’s Smart Elderly Care Solution is garnering international interest. The PathFynder smart wheelchair is now exploring market in North America. In addition, UBTECH has worked with companies and partners to deliver and implement the solution in different facilities and scenarios. These successes are encouraging UBTECH to continue its mission to refine its technologies, pushing the industry forward to promote a higher quality of care.

As UBTECH expands its business globally, it expects to generate higher value and provide higher-quality services for seniors worldwide. By continuing to develop robotics and AI, the company aims to address the long-term challenge for society and create a new industry to boost the global economy.

About UBTECH

UBTECH, established in March 2012, is a leading AI and robotics company specializing in service robotics research, manufacturing, and marketing. Throughout the ongoing journey, from establishing an R&D center in North America focusing on the healthcare sector in 2019 focusing on applying solutions in various elderly-care scenarios, to releasing its global strategy for smart elderly-care in 2022, UBTECH has been a pioneer and leader in smart service robotic solutions. UBTECH is committed to the vision of transforming the healthcare industry and the sustainable development of the elderly-care economy with innovative technologies, together with industry partners.

Press contact

Jade Su

Senior PR Manager

Jade.su@ubtrobot.com

Attachments

Cindy Li UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD cindy.li@ecoinst.ca

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8824058