Tunisia’s U16 girls’ basketball team qualified for the final of the 2023 U16 Women’s Arab Basketball Championship in Amman (Jordan), after beating their Algerian counterparts 50-45 in the semi-finals on Friday.

The Tunisian basketball players will face at the final Monday the winners of the other semi-final between Egypt and Jordan.

Result

Algeria – Tunisia 45-50

Egypt – Jordan playing now

Playing Sunday, June 25

Placement match

Playing Monday, March 26:

Final

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse