U. S. Marines donate to Missing Children Ghana, celebrate Yuletide with them



A delegation?from the United States Marines has donated some toys to Missing Children Ghana, a?non-profit and Public Benefit Organization to help create joyful moments for some missing but found children.?

The delegation led?by GySgt Michael A. Elias, representing the U.S. Embassy’s USMC Detachment, arrived with a mission to share joy and show love as part of their annual Toys for Tots Campaign Donation.

In the act of international goodwill, GySgt Elias commended the Missing Children Ghana for their selfless work towards humanity.

Ms Regina Asamoah, Executive Director of Missing Children Ghana (MCG), expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture and being chosen among other organisations, adding that the impact of such contributions was significant.

Ms Asamoah, in a short address, said: ‘The generosity displayed by the U.S. Marines is not just a gift; it’s a lifeline for these children. Their smiles are a testament to the impact made by this thoughtful contribution.’

‘The donated toys will play a pivotal

role in the organization’s mission to positively impact the lives of children. The beaming smiles on the faces of the children present during the donation event served as a poignant reminder of the tangible difference such gestures make,’ she added.?

The delegation received resounding applause for the positive change?from the Missing Children Ghana team for their commitment to making a positive difference and helping?create a brighter future for children in need.

Missing Children Ghana (MCG) is the first non-profit and Public Benefit Organization in Ghana that engages the Ghana Police Service and Department of Social Welfare when a person (especially a Child) goes missing in Ghana, for any reason whatsoever.

Launched officially on May 23, 2023, and led by Multiple Award-Winning Ghanaian Journalist, Regina Asamoah, it has reunited hundreds of Missing Children in Ghana through Regina Asamoah’s Missing Children Documentary Series.

MCG provides affected families with knowledge and resources throughout the sea

rch and reunification while ensuring that all its services are free so that all families in need of help receive it, regardless of their financial situation.

It remains committed to the search as long as there are missing children.

Source: Ghana News Agency