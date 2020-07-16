U.S. Institute of Peace Announces Finalists for Inaugural Women Building Peace Award

Ten women peacebuilders in fragile or conflict-affected areas are recognized as finalists

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) is pleased to announce the 10 finalists for the inaugural Women Building Peace Award. This award recognizes the vital role of women who are working in fragile or conflict-affected countries in pursuit of peace. USIP will announce the first recipient of the $10,000 award during a virtual ceremony on September 15.

USIP received over 150 nominations of women peacebuilders from 51 countries. The 10 finalists were selected by USIP’s Women Building Peace Council, an 18-member group of experts and leaders in the fields of gender and peacebuilding, for their exemplary commitment and leadership as peacebuilding practitioners and their key roles in ending and preventing violent conflict. Collectively, they represent eight countries and an intergenerational group of peacebuilders.

“USIP is honored to use our platform to amplify the important and urgent voices of women who are building peace in their communities and countries. As we struggle to navigate a global crisis and an increasingly complex world, these 10 women stand out as courageous beacons of hope and strength. We hope this award shines a light on the indelible contributions of women peacebuilders everywhere and inspires future generations,” said Nancy Lindborg, USIP president and CEO.

The Women Building Peace Award builds on 10 years of USIP’s existing work to empower women, elevate their voices, and support their roles in local and national peace processes.

“These are women who have persevered under some of the toughest circumstances. They are inspiring figures and extraordinary models of collaboration, leadership, courage, and commitment,” said Marcia Carlucci, co-chair of the council.

“During this time of COVID-19, as the global community faces great disruption, it’s women who make up the majority of frontline healthcare workers, teachers and caregivers. This moment vividly illustrates the vital role women play in stabilizing, healing and addressing the fundamental needs of a disrupted society. This new prize gives these selfless women much deserved recognition,” said Megan Beyer, co-chair of the council.

The 10 finalists for the 2020 Women Building Peace Award are:

Ángela Maria Escobar (Colombia)

Asia Jamil (Pakistan)

Beata Mukarubuga (Rwanda)

Irene M. Santiago (The Philippines)

Julienne Lusenge (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Odette Habonimana (Burundi)

Rita Martin Lopidia Abraham (South Sudan)

Rosa Emilia Salamanca González (Colombia)

Tabassum Adnan (Pakistan)

Victoria Nyanjura (Uganda)

For information on the award, visit www.usip.org/ womenbuildingpeace.

For information on USIP, visit : https://www.usip.org/about