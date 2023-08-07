Two killed in road accidents over weekend

A 29-year-old man allegedly died after a vehicle drove over him while he was lying on the road between Tsumeb and Grootfontein on Sunday.

According to a weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Monday, the victim died after sustaining multiple fractures.

“The driver of a white sedan Ford Figo noticed him at close range but drove over the body while travelling from Tsumeb to Grootfontein with two passengers,” the police said.

The body was transported to the Tsumeb State Hospital’s mortuary for a post-mortem, and the next of kin have not yet been informed.

The driver was arrested and will appear before the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In another incident, the body of a 23-year-old Namibian man was allegedly found lying in the middle of the road.

According to NamPol, investigations suggest that he was hit by a vehicle and dragged metres away from the impact with head injuries.

The deceased was in possession of a Namibian identification document.

His identity is known but cannot be revealed as his next of kin are yet to be informed of his death.

Meanwhile, in Swakopmund on Friday, two inmates, Ralph Uiseb, 20, and Michael Goeieman, 31, allegedly escaped from custody at the Swakopmund Police Station.

“It is alleged that the suspects removed the window of the kitchen in the cell’s corridor and escaped through the window at the gate at the back yard, jumped over the wall, and disappeared,” the report says.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency