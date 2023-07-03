Two arrested in Rehoboth for cannabis possession

A 27-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of cannabis worth a total of N.dollars 10 750 in Rehoboth on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report Sunday said the cannabis was allegedly found in their possession during police searches.

According to the report, the 27-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of, amongst others, 70 parcels of skunk cannabis and loose skunk cannabis in the Block G residential area.

The woman, meanwhile, allegedly had a 20 gram parcel of skunk cannabis in her possession when she was searched in the Block E residential area.

Both suspects were arrested and investigations continue.

