Twin-Cities project to build 500 places of convenience

Sekondi-Takoradi Municipality is set to roll out a behavioural change campaign project around coastal areas within the area to improve upon sanitation and the general well-being of the people.

The European Union (EU) funded Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project is executing the project to intensify communications on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene issues, COVID and other infectious disease education along the same coastal stretch.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Coordinator of the three-year EU-funded project told Journalists during a press conference to update on the progress of implementation and schedule activities in the first year of the project.

He said after the comprehensive education on WASH and COVID, the project would construct some 500 household places of convenience for almost 90 per cent of people along the coast and some vulnerable people in the metropolis.

“We also hope to build 100 eco-friendly ovens as part of climate resilience”, he added.

This year, the project would also conduct community sensitization and education on Youth Adolescent Reproductive Health, Gender Based Violence, inclusive education and irregular migration.

Mr Aidoo stated that the Social Welfare and Community Development as well as the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service would receive some technical assistance to help in the collection of data to aid in development planning.

Two new reproductive health kiosks would be constructed for effective youth engagement on their reproductive rights issues and assistance.

The project coordinator reported many interventions in 2022; training on urban agriculture, planting of fruit trees as well as meetings with businesses.

Mr Abdul Mumin-Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan chief executive said STMA was implementing the project in line with its medium-term Development plan.

He noted how the project funds had contributed significantly to achieving some outlines in the Assembly’s plan and thus helping to promote accountability, open administration, and popular participation by the people.

Mr John Buckman, the Presiding Member of the Assembly said the design of an E-gov platform by the project would deepen citizen participation in the local governance process and encourage the media to create the necessary awareness.

