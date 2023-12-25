Twenty young congregants receive first communion on Christmas Day

About twenty young congregants of the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral, Takoradi, have received their first Holy Communion as part of this year’s Christmas Mass celebration of the Cathedral.

The recipients, who were clothed in white, and joined by their parents and other members of the Church, were full of joy as they received their first communion after going through a year-long catechism class to learn about the Catholic doctrines.

The Most Reverend Joseph Francis Kweku Essien, Bishop Emeritus of Wiawso Catholic Diocese, in a sermon, congratulated them for receiving their first communion and said it marked a new beginning in their lives, where they would wine and dine with the Lord.

He noted that the holy communion came with blessings for believers who took bread as body and wine as blood of Jesus Christ.

He urged the recipients to ensure they did not deviate from the teachings of the Catholic faith and stayed under the feet of God after receiving their first communion.

Most Rev. Essien adv

ised them to live dignified lives and avoid discriminating others as a way of showing love and affection for unity according to the teachings of Christ.

He also encouraged parents to be good mentors to their children for them to become successful, who would help build the church and the nation.

He said: ‘As Christians, we must not use our worldly riches as a panacea to disrespect others, but rather allow the love of God to reflect in our actions and how we relate with others.’

Reverend Fr Lawrence Krah, the Cathedral Administrator, in his welcoming address, urged Christians, particularly Catholics to always to emulate Christ in all their endeavours.

He said the birth of Christ brought hope peace and love and that Christians must let such traits reflect in their lives.

Source: Ghana News Agency