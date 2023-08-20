Twenty-seven Tunisian students to join US universities ( US Embassy) [Upd 1]

Twenty-seven Tunisian students will join US universities in August to pursue their studies during the 2023/24 academic year.

In addition to academic and professional training under the Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Programme (TJSP), Tunisian students will also acquire practical experience through community service projects and professional internship, the US Embassy said.

The TJSP is designed to foster economic growth, stability and democratic development in Tunisia by means of endowing a network of youth with essential skills to introduce positive change in their professional fields and communities.

“Since the inaugural year of the Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Programme in 2013, more than 630 undergraduate students from all 24 Tunisian governorates have had the opportunity to study at over 100 colleges and universities in the United States,” the US Embassy further said

“Through integrated programming, students enhance their academic and English skills, strengthen their leadership capacity, and further develop their professional expertise. Alumni return home poised to contribute to their communities, their professional fields, and their country. In annual surveys of long-term programme impact, TJSP alumni consistently report a more than 80% employment rate after completing their education, further reads the press release.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse