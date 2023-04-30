General

Twelve migration attempts foiled, 238 crossers rescued (National Guard)

ByWeb Desk

Apr 30, 2023

Twelve illegal migration attempts were thwarted on Friday night and 238 crossers were rescued, the Directorate-General of the National Guard said on Sunday.

Coast guards in the Sahel region foiled six attempted crossings and rescued 68 undocumented Tunisian migrants, including three children. A boat was seized.

Six more attempts were thwarted off the coasts of Sfax and Mahdia and 170 migrants (22 Tunisians and 148 Sub-Saharan Africans) were rescued.

In another connection, national guards in Sébitla, Kasserine, apprehended on Friday night two people, including a woman, as they were helping four sub-Saharan Africans travel from Kasserine to Sébitla on a board a truck, the spokesperson further said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse