Twelve migration attempts foiled, 238 crossers rescued (National Guard)

Twelve illegal migration attempts were thwarted on Friday night and 238 crossers were rescued, the Directorate-General of the National Guard said on Sunday.

Coast guards in the Sahel region foiled six attempted crossings and rescued 68 undocumented Tunisian migrants, including three children. A boat was seized.

Six more attempts were thwarted off the coasts of Sfax and Mahdia and 170 migrants (22 Tunisians and 148 Sub-Saharan Africans) were rescued.

In another connection, national guards in Sébitla, Kasserine, apprehended on Friday night two people, including a woman, as they were helping four sub-Saharan Africans travel from Kasserine to Sébitla on a board a truck, the spokesperson further said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse