Tunisia’s U-20 soccer team knocked out of Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup

Tunisia’s national U-20 soccer team were knocked out of the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup after losing 1-4 to their Brazilian counterparts at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata, Argentina, on Wednesday. Results: Brazil: 4 Marcos Leonardo (Pen. 11′) Andrey Santos (31′), (90’+10), Matheus Martins (90’+1) Tunisia: 1 Mahmoud Ghorbel (90’+13). Tunisia had qualified for the Round of 16 among the four teams with the best third place in the first round. They had conceded two defeats to England and Uruguay and won against Iraq (3-0) in the first round, as part of Group E.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse