Tunisia’s soccer League 1 – Playoff-Day 3: Stade Tunisien-Etoile Sportive du Sahel 1-1

Stade Tunisien and Etoile Sportive du Sahel drew a League 1 playoff day-3 game (1-1), played on Sunday in Bardo.
Results:
March 17
S Tunisien 1 Makhmout Diallo 25′
ES Sahel 1 Yassine Chammakhi 80′
March 16
Espérance ST 1 Rodrigo Rodrigues 8′
C Africain 0
Standings
P
G
W
D
L
GF
GA
Dif
1- Espérance ST
12
3
3
0
0
4
0
+4
2- C Africain
5
3
1
1
1
1
1
0
3- ES Sahel
5
3
0
2
1
1
2
-1
4- S Tunisien
4
3
0
2
1
1
3
-2
5- CS Sfaxien
3
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
6- US Monastir
3
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse