Tunisia’s soccer League 1 – Playoff-Day 3: Stade Tunisien-Etoile Sportive du Sahel 1-1



Stade Tunisien and Etoile Sportive du Sahel drew a League 1 playoff day-3 game (1-1), played on Sunday in Bardo.

Results:

March 17

S Tunisien 1 Makhmout Diallo 25′

ES Sahel 1 Yassine Chammakhi 80′

March 16

Espérance ST 1 Rodrigo Rodrigues 8′

C Africain 0

Standings

P

G

W

D

L

GF

GA

Dif

1- Espérance ST

12

3

3

0

0

4

0

+4

2- C Africain

5

3

1

1

1

1

1

0

3- ES Sahel

5

3

0

2

1

1

2

-1

4- S Tunisien

4

3

0

2

1

1

3

-2

5- CS Sfaxien

3

2

0

2

0

0

0

0

6- US Monastir

3

2

0

1

1

0

1

-1

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse