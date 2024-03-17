Tunisia’s soccer League 1 – Championship phase – day 3: Esperance ST win capital derby 1-0 over C. Africain



Esperance Sportive de Tunis won the capital’s derby against Club Africain 1-0 at a Tunisia’s soccer League 1 Championship phase day-3 game played on Saturday night at the Hamadi Agrebi stadium in Rades.

Esperance’s Brazilian striker Rodrigo Rodrigues scored the only goal of the game in the 8th minute.

This latest win sees Esperance consolidate their leading position with 12 points and extend their lead over the day’s opponents (7 points), who suffered their first championship phase defeat and remain provisionally second on 5 points with two games remaining on Sunday.

Played Saturday, March 16

Hamadi Agrebi Stadium:

Esperance ST 1 Rodrigo Rodrigues (8′)

C. Africain 0

Playing Sunday, March 17

Hedi Ennaifer Stadium, Bardo (1330):

S. Tunisien – ES Sahel

Taieb Mhiri Stadium, Sfax (2130):

CS Sfaxien – US Monastir

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse