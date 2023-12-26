Tunisia’s initiative for creation of an Arab body responsible for media in service of SDGs adopted



The Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers adopted on Sunday, as a recommendation, Tunisia’s initiative for the creation of the High Arab Media Authority for Sustainable Development, a body which will be responsible for media and communication serving to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030 and to coordinate the efforts of the Arab States in this field.

This initiative, proposed by Tunisia in Cairo at the 4th meeting of experts in charge of the follow-up and implementation of the Arab media roadmap for sustainable development, held on May 29 and 30, 2023, was adopted at the meeting of the Council of Arab Information Ministers in Tripoli (Libya), after an examination of the concept note presented by the General Secretariat and after listening to the interventions on this subject.

A team of experts was appointed by the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers to implement the Arab media roadmap for sustainable development by 2030. The technical secretariat has been tasked with fol

lowing up its development.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse