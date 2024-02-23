Tunisia to participate in African Games, March 8-23 in Ghana



Tunisia will be represented by 150 atheltes in 13 disciplines at the 13th African Games, due March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana.

The Tunisian delegation includes 150 athletes (76 men and 74 women), 33 technical staff members, 6 medical staff, 7 referees and 9 administrative staff.

Rugby will take the lion’s share with 30 athletes (15 men and 15 women), followed by taekwondo with 18 athletes (9 men and 9 women). The remaining athletes will compete in athletics, boxing, cycling, weightlifting, judo, karate, wrestling, tennis, table tennis, triathlon and volleyball (women).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse