Tunisia to host Arab-Africa Conference on Science and Technology for Disaster Risk Reduction, Oct.2-3

The Arab-Africa Conference on Science and Technology for Disaster Risk Reduction will be held next October 2-3 in Tunis under the theme: “Towards a Resilient Future: Arab-Africa science, technology, policy and private sector nexus for disaster risk reduction.”

Some 300 participants from Arab and African countries are expected at the conference, whose conclusions “will provide insights for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP28),” due next December in Dubai (UAE) and the Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction in 2024.

Organised by the Tunisian government in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction – UNDRR, the event will be an opportunity to examine the fundamental issues, the obstacles, the requirements and prospects for integrating science into the policy-making process, whilst presenting successful approaches in the Arab and African regions.

The participants in this conference will also have the opportunity to explore future approaches for establishing a solid interface between science, technology, policy and the private sector and devising evidence-based policies for disaster risk reduction in Africa and Arab countries.

The goal is to manage to build consensus on a set of key commitments by scientific, academic and private sector organisations to further the application of science and technology in disaster risk reduction.

In addition to plenary sessions, the conference will include interactive discussions to share experiences and knowledge between countries in the African and Arab regions, and will introduce the private sector and academia to the latest innovations, technical know-how, tools and techniques for disaster risk reduction.

