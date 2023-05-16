Tunisia takes part in Middle East Rail Conference and Roads and Traffic Expo in Abu Dhabi [Upd 1]

Tunisia is taking part in the 17th edition of the Middle East Rail Conference and the Roads and Traffic Expo, held on May 15-16, 2023, in Abu Dhabi.

A Tunisian delegation led by Minister of Transport Rabii Majidi participates in this event, which is expected to host nearly 6,000 participants and 300 exhibitors.

The opening of this event was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Regional officials, transport ministers, executive chairmen of international rail transport companies, as well as industrialists in the field of rail transport also took part in this event.

During the conference, the Minister of Transport met with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who welcomed Tunisia’s participation in this important international event.

In the margins of the conference, Majidi met with UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei, Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa.

During these meetings, Mr. Majidi reviewed the means and mechanisms to boost cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, in particular rail transport.

He emphasised the importance of the rail transport sector in the development programme in Tunisia, since it represents a lever of global development in the future, in its various social dimensions.

Accompanied by the CEO of the Tunisian National Railway Company and the Director General of the Tunis Rapid Railway Network Company, the Minister took note of the developments recorded in the railway transport sector.

The conference programme features the presentation of the latest world developments in the field of digital railway networks, the use of clean energy and green hydrogen, the strategic planning of rail transport of passengers and goods, and their connection to the ports, as well as the techniques of its realisation and financing.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse