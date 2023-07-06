Tunisia, Switzerland ink grant agreement to boost intellectual property cooperation

A grant agreement pertaining to the funding of the Tunisian-Swiss Intellectual Property Cooperation Project (TUSIP) was signed on Thursday between Tunisia and Switzerland, as announced by the Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

This agreement aims to enhance Tunisian exports, facilitate trade, and support creation and investment in Tunisia through the strengthening of the legal and institutional framework in the field of intellectual property rights and geographical indications.

Additionally, this agreement seeks to provide effective protection of intellectual property rights to project promoters and exporters in Tunisia, thereby contributing to project implementation, investment promotion, and export enhancement.

The signing ceremony of this agreement was presided over by Minister of Commerce and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb and Swiss Ambassador to Tunis Joseph Renggli.

This cooperation programme involves, in addition to the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture, Hydraulic Resources, and Fisheries; the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy (INNORPI); the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the Tunisian Organisation for Copyright and Related Rights, and the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts (National Handicraft Office).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse