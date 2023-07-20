Tunisia-Saudi Arabia: Strong convergence of views on issues of common interest

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, expressed a “solid convergence of views” on a number of issues of common interest.

The two parties also agreed to further formalise the mechanisms for consultation, coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

This was the subject of a meeting held on Thursday at the end of the visit by the Tunisian Foreign Minister to Saudi Arabia, reads a press release issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The two parties also discussed bilateral relations between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, welcoming the high level of coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also expressed a firm desire to boost long-standing bilateral relations and promote areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Nabil Ammar seized the opportunity to pay tribute to Saudi Arabia for its continued support and backing for Tunisia in all areas.

This support was clearly demonstrated by the signing on Thursday of two “financial cooperation agreements” between the two brotherly countries, which clearly reflects the specific nature of Tunisian-Saudi relations.

For the Foreign minister, it is high time to give new impetus to bilateral relations, particularly in the field of investment, in light of the potential and promising investment opportunities that Tunisia has to offer.

The meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Saudi counterpart provided an opportunity to give an overview of the measures decreed to strengthen the corrective process in Tunisia.

In this regard, he reviewed the economic reforms undertaken in Tunisia to draw up a development plan that meets the aspirations and expectations of the Tunisian people.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the challenges and issues facing Tunisia, in particular, the recurrence of international conflicts and the growing phenomenon of irregular migration, human trafficking and organised crime.

For his part, the Saudi minister reaffirmed his country’s willingness to further strengthen Tunisian-Saudi cooperation and to broaden its areas of intervention, particularly in promising sectors such as renewable energies and modern technologies.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse