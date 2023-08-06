Tunisia offers condolences to Kingdom of Morocco for victims of Sunday’s tragic road accident in Azilal

Tunisia expressed its condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of the tragic road accident that occurred on Sunday in Azilal. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it also stated its “full solidarity with the brotherly Moroccan people in this great ordeal.” According to the Moroccan authorities, 24 people died on Sunday in the central province of Azilal when a minibus carrying passengers to a weekly market in the town of Demnate overturned on a bend.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse