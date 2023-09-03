Tunisia has imported 12% of power needs in 2022 (Study)

Tunisia imported 12% of its power needs in 2022, reads a study on “Energy Policy in Tunisia and its Role in Development,” conducted by the Order of Tunisian Engineers (OIT). Presented on Saturday during a debate on the energy sector in Tunisia, the results of this study further showed that the energy deficit continues to widen to over 60% of the trade deficit, given the sharp drop in production in 2022. Actually, the 2022 national crude oil and natural gas production fell by 12% and 7%, respectively. Consumption grew in 2022 with a 2% rise in primary energy demand, 5% in electricity and 0.8% in oil products. However, natural gas demand was down by 4% compared to 2021, due to the considerable rise in electricity imports. Launched 6 months ago, the study further revealed a poor contribtution of renewable energy in the current energy system. Tunisia’s energy strategy should focus on boosting energy efficiency and on developing renewable energy sources by reducing energy demand by 30% up to 2030, in a bid to increase the contribution of renewable energy to power prodution by 30% up to 2023, reads the study.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse