Tunisia exhibits in five pavilions at 28th Muscat International Book Fair



Tunisia is exhibiting in five pavilions in the 28th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair (Sultanate of Oman), held on February 21-March 2, 2024.

Tunisia is represented by the Culture Affairs Ministry, the Union of Tunisian Publishers (UET), Masciliana Editions (specialising in translation, thought and creativity), Latrach Edition (specialising in academic and university books) and Kounouz Editions (specialising in children’s literature).

As one of the largest Arab and international fairs dedicated to books and publishing, the Muscat Fair is seeing the participation of 847 publishing houses from 34 countries.

In keeping with the tradition of celebrating one of the cities of the Sultanate of Oman at each edition of the fair, this year’s choice has been Ad Dhahirah Governorate, which is hosted as the guest of.

An expanded programme with a number of cultural activities like: (Evenings, lectures, symposia, folk arts, etc) will be represented to highlight the city’s cultural richness.

Source: Agence

Tunis Afrique Presse