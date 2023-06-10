Tunisia committed to respecting migrants’ rights (National Observatory for Migration)

Director General of the National Observatory for Migration (ONM) Ahlem Hammami underlined Tunisia’s keenness to protect migrants’ rights and honour its international commitments. She pointed to the efforts exerted to develop the legal framework to align it with international law. Speaking at the opening of a workshop organised by the Observatory on the legal framework governing migration, Hammami said that Tunisia had adopted various laws to protect migrants’ rights and combat human trafficking and various forms of discrimination. The workshop, organised in coordination with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on June 8-9, aims to provide a framework for discussion and exchange of experiences between the various stakeholders at both national and international level, added Hammami.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse