Tunisia committed to good governance in nuclear field (minister)

Tunisia lends paramount importance to continuous endeavours to develop the human and material resources of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and President of the National Commission of Atomic Energy Moncef Boukthir. This will help it discharge its mission, he added.

In a speech delivered at the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference held September 25-29 at the Vienna International Centre, Austria, Boukthir emphasised the key role of the international body in promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

Tunisia is committed to ensuring good governance in the nuclear field by means of consolidating the legal and institutional framework and promoting partnership with the intergovernmental organisation.

The minister said Tunisia supports the IAEA’s various programmes and activities intended to step up the use of atomic energy for peace and prosperity in the world.

On the sidelines of his Vienna visit, the minister met with Tunisian students and experts and familiarised with their concerns.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse