Tunis Stock Exchange: Tunindex closes Thursday on positive note (+0.04%)

The stock market gained a few points during the session (+0.04%) to 8,901.7 points, bringing its annual performance to 9.8%, according to broker “Tunisie Valeurs”.

The session saw a significant acceleration in the pace of trading. An amount of TND 90.5 million was traded on the market. The flows of the session were mainly related to Amen Bank.

Tawasol Group Holding was the best performer of the session. The holding’s shares rose by 6% to TND 0.530 on a reduced volume of TND 8,000.

Although the regulatory deadlines were exceeded, TGH has not yet published its consolidated financial statements for the 2021 and 2022 financial years.

Amen Bank was the star performer of the session. The shares of the financial arm of the Amen Group rose 6% to TND 35.090. Amen Bank, which dominated the trading charts, provided the market with capital of almost TND 90 million, i.e. 98% of the flow of the rating.

Best Lease was the worst performer on the Tunindex. Without being the subject of transactions, the share of the only Islamic lessor of the rating fell by 4.4% to TND 1.750, indicating that the value is hollow, thus its annual losses, bringing them to -17.5%.

ICF continued to be hit by profit taking. The aluminium fluoride producer’s shares were sold off by 3.2% to TND 76.500 .

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse