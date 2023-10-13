Tunindex ends week on positive note, with BH Leasing topping charts

The stock market concluded the week on a positive note, up by 0.24% to 8,486.36 points on Friday, with a modest trading volume of TND 4.4 million, as reported by broker «Tunisie Valeurs.»

BH Leasing topped the charts for the session. The leasing company’s share price continued its positive trend, gaining 5.7% to TND 3.330, in almost no trading.

STB shares were among the best performers. The state-owned bank’s shares shot up by 5.2% to TND 3.620, in a flow of TND 40,000. The share has had a rather poor performance since the beginning of the year, falling by 4.7%.

On the downside, SERVICOM was the worst performer. In a low volume of TND 3 thousand, the company’s share dropped by 4.4% to TND 0.220.

UIB shares also ended the session on the back foot. The bank’s share lost 2.1% to TND 22.500, with a traded volume of TND 14 million.

Attijari Bank was the most heavily traded share of the session. Closing up by a gain of 1.75% at TND 43.650, the stock raised TND 1.5 million, accounting for 34% of the total trading volume.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse