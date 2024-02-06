Tunindex closes Tuesday’s session down 0.1%



Tunindex cloed Tuesday’s session down 0.1% to 8,353.4 points, according to broker Tunisie valeurs.

Trading was low over the session standing at only TND 2.8 million, due to the lack of block trades.

Ennakl Automobiles shares took the top spot after rising by 6% to TND 11.7 with a low trading volume of only TND 1 thousand.

City Cars shares were the star of this session. The shares’ price rose by 2.1% to TND 12.4, feeding the market with a capital of TND 549 thousand.

OfficePlast shares were among the biggest losers of this session. Without being traded, the shares’ price fell by 4.2% to TND 1.140.

BH shares also dropped by 1.7µ to TND 10.5, trading for TND 15 thousand.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse