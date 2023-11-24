Tunindex closes the week up by 0.6%



The stock market showed an upward trend in the week from November 20 to 24. Benefiting from the positive performance of most sector indices, the benchmark index closed the week up 0.6% at 8542.4 points. This brings the Tunindex’s annual performance to 5.5%, broker Tunisie valeurs said in its weekly analysis.

Volumes remained low at the end of the year, penalised by the absence of block trades. Only TND 15.1 million were traded on the market, equivalent to a daily average of TND 3 million.

The UADH stock was the best performer of the week. The holding’s shares rose 18.8% to TND 0.380 on a weak flow of TND 7,000.

BNA shares were one of the week’s star performers. The state-owned bank’s share price rose by 9.5% to TND 8.190. The stock traded on a weekly volume of TND 1.3 million.

SIPHAT shares were the worst performers on the Tunindex. Shares in the public pharmaceutical laboratory fell by 16.7% to TND 5.330 without trading.

STA shares also performed poorly during the week. Shares in Chinese car dealer Che

ry fell 5.7% to TND 19.990. STA, the most dynamic stock on the bourse, provided the market with capital of TND 1.7 million.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse