Tunindex almost stable over week

The Tunis Stock Exchange was almost stable, rising slightly by 0.1% over the week to 8486.36 points, bringing its performance since the start of the year to +4.6%, according to the weekly analysis of the stock market broker Tunisie Valeurs.

Over the week, volumes were fairly high, standing at TND 34.2 million, i.e. a daily average of TND 6.8 million, thanks to seven block trades during the week, including six worth a total of TND 18.9 million in Attijari Bank shares and one worth TND 1 million in Amen Bank shares.

//Stock analysis:

The Office Plast share was on top, posting a 10.9% gain to TND 1.220, in a modest volume of TND 12 thousand.

STB shares were among the week’s biggest gainers. The state-owned bank’s shares rose by 3.4% to TND 3.620, drawing in a small volume of TND 100,000 over the week as a whole.

Amen Bank finished at the bottom. The private bank’s shares fell by 12.9% to TND 0.330, in almost no trading volume.

Amassing a flow of TND 22 thousand, UADH shares shed 11.5% to TND 0.230.

Attijari Bank was the most heavily traded share during the week, garnering TND 20.7, or 60.8% of trading volume.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse