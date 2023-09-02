TRANSTU says no injuries after fire broke out in one of its buses

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on Friday in a bus belonging to the Tunisian Transport Company (TRANSTU) on the Tunis-La Marsa national Road No.9. The bus was empty, TRANSTU said in a statement on Saturday. One of the tyres of the bus (number 247) caught fire as it was returning to the depot. The flames then spread rapidly and reached all parts of the vehicle, despite the driver’s attempts to extinguish them with the fire extinguisher, the company said. An investigation has been launched. The company also pointed out that that bus was purchased in 2016, contradicting social media reports that the vehicle was purchased last August. The 122 recently purchased buses have not yet been put into service, the company pointed out.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse