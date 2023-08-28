Trade fairs important for business networks: Sinimbo

Deputy Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Verna Sinimbo officially opened the 22nd Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair on Sunday, saying trade fairs and expos offer businesses the opportunity to create networks and relationships that can ensure their survival.

Sinimbo said the trade fair has always been a platform for local entrepreneurs to display their innovative products, services, and ideas and is important because it brings together Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), big companies and investors in one place to share ideas and network.

“Despite global economic challenges which have been accentuated by the outbreak of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine which led to price increase for many commodities, our people, especially the MSMEs who are regarded as the main employers, are still determined to ensure that they continue with their daily business activities,” the deputy minister said.

Sinimbo urged the organisers of the fair to work closely with the responsible government ministries, offices and agencies to promote the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair internationally in order to attract more international exhibitors, especially those they can get valuable opportunities and know-how from to further enhance their economy.

Speaking at the same occasion, Oshana Governor Elia Irimari said the OATF has become a significant platform for promoting economic growth and development in and outside the region.

He said the OATF provides a unique opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services, network with potential partners and explore new markets.

The trade fair ends on Saturday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency