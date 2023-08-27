Tozeur: Launch of 1st phase of programme to distribute LED light bulbs to 10,000 beneficiaries

The first phase of the “Promoled” programme to distribute LED light bulbs began on August 24 and will run until September 8 in all the delegations of the Tozeur governorate. The aim is to replace incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs as part of a series of projects launched by the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME) in the region. ANME representative Imad Triki said Tozeur Governorate is the first in the country to benefit from the implementation of the programme, which will be rolled out later. In the first phase, 400,000 bulbs will be provided to nearly ten thousand families whose monthly consumption does not exceed 150 kW, he added. Each family will receive three LED bulbs in exchange for three incandescent bulbs, in coordination with local and regional authorities. The distribution points were set up on Sunday in the localities of Halba and Al-Izdihar in Tozeur and will be moved to the rest of the localities. He added that families who were unable to benefit from the subsidised programme could contact the ANME regional office to replace their incandescent bulbs with LEDs.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse