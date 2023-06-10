Tozeur: 120 representatives of French tour operators visit region

A delegation of 120 representatives of French tour operators specialising in business tourism and conferences travelled to Tozeur on a direct flight which landed at Tozeur-Nefta international airport for a one-day visit to the region. The visit comes as part of a drive to boost the region’s tourism sector by diversifying the tourism product, focusing efforts on business tourism where appropriate. Over the years, this niche has been “one of the key factors in the growth of the region’s tourism sector”, said Sami Mathlouthi, head of a business travel agency. Agencies specialising in this type of tourism organise an average of four trips a month to Tozeur”, he told TAP. Yasser Souf, Regional Tourism Commissioner in Tozeur, pointed out that the French market is making a comeback in Tunisia, including in the governorate of Tozeur, as shown by the number of French tourists visiting the region this season. With regard to the tourist season, the regional official pointed out that the number of tourists (63,000) in the period from January 1 to the end of May this year was up 23% compared to last season, with 97,000 overnight stays, an improvement of 13%.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse