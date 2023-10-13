Tourist revenues up 41.5% on October 10, says BCT

Cumulative tourist revenues stood at TND 6 billion on October 10, 2023, up 41.5% compared to the same period last year, according to indicators released on Friday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Workers’ remittances, for their part, rose by a lesser 5% to TND 5.9 billion compared with TND 5.6 billion a year earlier.

Thanks to the improvement in tourism receipts and workers’ remittances, the BCT pointed to an increase in net foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded TND 27 billion, the equivalent of 121 days of imports, on October 12, 2023, compared with TND 23.6 billion (108 days of imports) on the same date in 2022.

Cumulative foreign debt servicing grew by 20.4%, and currently stands at around TND 8 billion.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse