Tourism receipts until late July exceed TND 3.3 billion [Upd 1]

Tourism receipts until late July surpassed TND 3.3 billion, Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassen said, posting a 55% rise in comparison with the same period last year. These results exceeded the 2019 figures, the minister told reporters on the sidelines of a hotel inspection visit in Monastir, edging up 28%. More than five million tourist arrivals were recorded until late July, up 70% in comparison with the same period last year and close to the levels of 2019. “This is quite satisfying; bookings continue even beyond the summer season,” the minister said. He also commended the efforts made by various stakeholders to reboot the sector. The priority now is to upgrade services, reconsider the development model and address the impact of the COVID-19. “We hope 2023 will be the year of recovery of Tunisian tourism; 2024 is expected to signal its development. Our objective is to exceed the 2019 figures,” the minister added. A monitoring unit was created within the National Tourist Office (French: ONTT), in addition to a free-toll number to receive complaints of Tunisian and foreign tourists .

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse