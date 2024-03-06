Timely response to epidemics, emergency cases important – Health Director



Mr Matthew Adam Ayamba, the Adaklu District Director of Health, Tuesday emphasized the importance of timely response to epidemics and emergency cases.

‘We must attach importance to timely response to epidemics and emergency cases such as diseases and accidents,’ he said.

Mr Ayamba said this during an interaction with the press at Adaklu Helekpe in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region and urged the Adaklu District Assembly to collaborate with the District Health Directorate to identify under-reported diseases and provide solutions through screening.

He called for the strengthening of the district health system and enhancement of the capacity of frontline volunteers to enable them to identify disease symptoms during outbreaks.

The lack of logistics, including an ambulance for emergency conveyance of patients were some of the challenges facing the Directorate, he said.

Mr Eugene Doe-Amegayibor, the District Planning Officer, Adaklu District Assembly, told the Ghana News Agency that although an action pla

n on emergency preparedness had been drafted by the Assembly, it was yet to be implemented.

He noted the significance of incorporating such plans into the Assembly’s Annual Action Plan to prevent and mitigate unforeseen circumstances.

Mr Samuel Yao Atidzah, the Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, a Health NGO operating in the district, called for the establishment of a public health emergency fund by the Assembly to reduce the reliance on external assistance and urged stakeholders to engage and implement the preparedness plans.

Source: Ghana News Agency