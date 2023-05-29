Three suicides recorded over the weekend

Three suicides by hanging were recorded over the weekend in various parts of the country, where two men and one woman allegedly ended took their lives.

According to the Namibian Police Force’s weekend crime report on Sunday, an 86-year-old man, identified as Fredrick Shikodhi, was found dead in the Oshaandja village in the Oshana Region.

It is alleged that he hung himself with a rope under a tree in the Mahangu field near his house.

The body was discovered by the deceased’s son, who had seen him the night before.

No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected.

In the second incident, the lifeless body of a 51-year-old Namibian woman was allegedly found hanging from the roof of a bedroom in the Omahenene location of the Oshana Region, with a yellow rope around its neck.

No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected in the presumed suicide.

Meanwhile, in the Okathitu kaNangombe village in the Omusati Region, the lifeless body of 33-year-old Immanuel Sheehama Matias was discovered hanging from a mopane tree in what is presumed to be a suicide.

The body was found in a decomposed state after being missing for four days. No suicide note was found and the remains were taken to the Okahao mortuary for a postmortem.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency