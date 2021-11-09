Three Killed In Road Accident In SW Nigeria

LAGOS– Three people were killed and two injured in an accident, involving a truck and two other vehicles, in the south-western state of Ogun, road police said, yesterday.

The accident occurred on a busy expressway, when a Toyota Camry car with no registration number, wrongfully overtook a truck loaded with empty crates, causing the truck driver to lose control and ram into a Toyota Sienna in front, said Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, based in Ogun.

“The Toyota Camry car, which caused the accident, escaped,” he said, adding, the injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In Nigeria, fatal road accidents are frequently reported, often caused by overloading, poor road conditions and reckless driving.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK