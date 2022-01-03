Three Killed, 13 Injured In Egypt Due To Unstable Weather: Ministry

CAIRO – Three people were killed and 13 others were injured since Thursday, due to windy and rainy weather, Egyptian Health Ministry announced, yesterday.

The ministry said, a man was killed after being electrocuted by a lamp post, in Kafr al-Sheikh governorate, north of the capital, Cairo.

Another man was killed when a microbus overturned on a slippery road, on the eastern desert road, in Upper Egypt’s Minya governorate. The incident also left 11 others injured.

A house collapsed in the coastal city of Alexandria, killing another person.

Egypt’s meteorological authority said, the unstable weather conditions will continue in the North African country until Tuesday

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK