Three apprehended with cattle carcasses outside Okahandja

Three male suspected cattle rustlers were on Saturday night arrested after they were found with alleged fresh carcasses of cattle in their vehicle at a police mobile roadblock outside Okahandja.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Sunday said two of the suspects are aged 32, and the other is 37 years.

According to Mbeha, their grey pickup vehicle was stopped at a secretly set up police mobile roadblock on the Okahandja-Windhoek B1 road, and three freshly slaughtered cattle carcasses valued at N.dollars 42 000 were found in it.

“The cattle slaughtered, are suspected to be from the areas of Otavi, Otjiwarongo or Okahandja and we now call on all farmers in those districts missing cattle to contact the Okahandja Police Station in order to assist us with their identification,” she said.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency