Thousands participate in ‘Adidome for Christ’ Crusade

More than 6,000 people in Adidome and surrounding communities took part in the Lawrence Tetteh Ministries Crusade, dubbed: ‘Adidome for Christ,’ which propagated the message of Christ, healed the sick and spread the love. Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder of the Lawrence Tetteh Ministries, highlighted the love of God for His people and how the people could reciprocate the gesture by showing love to others. ‘The name of Jesus Christ is a strong tower to all who believe in Him. When you have Jesus, you will be safe and have eternal life since everything is under His authority.’ ‘All you need is to believe Him,’ he said. The Evangelist, known for his dedication to spreading the teachings of Christ and bringing hope and healing to those in need, did not spare the moment as he charged the people to fervent prayer, worship and inspiring sermons. Participants also took part in charity activities, reaching out to those in need and spreading love within the region. The sick were prayed for, at the end of which many reported miraculous healings. The crusade was held with support from Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyemang V, Dufia of Adidome.

Source: Ghana News Agency