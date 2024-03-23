The third Blue Economy Conference set for July 5 in Tanzania

The third edition of the Blue Economy Conference (BEC2024) is scheduled for July 4-5 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Tanzania.

Organized by the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), Tanzania in collaboration with the Regional Maritime University (RMU) will be on the theme, ‘Navigating the Future: Integrating Maritime Safety and Security, Climate Change Actions and Technological Advancements for Blue Economy.’

A statement issued in Accra by the University said the conference was aimed at bringing together international stakeholders, focusing on promoting the blue economy to lead development across the continent.

The blue economy every year, has an estimated turnover of between US$3.6 billion, which includes employment, ecosystem services provided by the ocean and cultural services.

It is also estimated that fisheries and aquaculture contribute US$100 billion per year and about 260 million jobs to the global economy, according to the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and

Social Affairs (DESA) report.

It said with the huge potential of the blue economy, Africa through the conference, was looking forward to developing the maritime sector to tap into its benefits for socio-economic growth.

The statement said the conference also aimed at establishing a platform for capacity building and networking among stakeholders, fostering the blue economy in aline with maritime safety and security, climate change considerations and technological advancements as outlined in the relevant Sustainable Development Goals.

The conference will tackle other areas including sustainable exploitation and utilisation of blue economy resources, ship seaworthiness and on-board-ship competency challenges, business models for the blue economy, women in the maritime sector, fishing industry and climate action policy and environmental protection.

It said there would be discussions on Artificial Intelligence in maritime practices and the blue economy, renewable energy solutions for maritime transportation,

information systems in maritime education and training and logistics.

Others are shipping and supply chains for the blue economy, climate-responsive maritime practices and coastal management, blue economy governance, law, and policy as well as coastal and marine tourism development.

Mr David Mwakiposa Kihenzile, Deputy Minister for Transport, Tanzania will be the keynote Speaker for the event together with speakers including Dr Paul Ikongshul Adalikwu, the Secretary-General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Dr Kofi Mbia, Maritime Law and Management Consultant, Madam Nancy Karigithu, Special Advisor for Maritime and Blue Economy, Mr Pa Ousman Jarju, Executive Director, Sierra Leone Maritime Authority Paul Sobba Massaquoi and Climate Specialist.

The DMI had held the Blue Economy Conference for the past two years and is now collaborating with the RMU to hold the third edition this year, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two giants in maritime education and trai

ning in February.

The MoU covers areas of research and publication, staff capacity building, organisation of conferences and seminars and workshops among others, hence the collaboration to hold this year’s conference.

Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the RMU, speaking ahead of the conference said both institutions had committed to transforming economies across Africa by providing quality training and education that would ensure that young people were equipped and positioned to drive the maritime sector.

‘We look forward for an insightful conference that would support the transformation of the African continent through the maritime industry,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency