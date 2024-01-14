The ambition is to win the AFCON trophy, but we can’t promise it – Andre Ayew 



?Ghana captain Andrew Ayew says winning the African Cup of Nations ( AFCON) trophy has always been the team’s major priority, but they can’t promise it.

The road to ending the 41-year AFCON trophy drought for Ghana starts with a group B encounter against Cape Verde at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny later on Sunday.?

The four-time champions would later take on seven-time holders Egypt and Mozambique in the other group games.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Andre Ayew stated that predicting winners of the AFCON over the years has always been difficult, and the door was opened for any hardworking team to clinch the trophy.

‘Since I started from day one in 2008, I have always had the ambition to make sure that we are able to bring the trophy home one day. We always come with that ambition, but we can’t promise it.

‘What we can do is make sure we give everything that we can day by day, game by game, and take our time. We have seen a lot of teams win this tournament without any dogs’ chance, and

we have seen teams who were expected to win, and indeed they won,’ he stated.

Andre Ayew also reiterated his belief in the team, saying they are determined to win the Cape Verde encounter and will take it match after match.

‘We just have to stay calm; we do our job and take it game by game. We are not going to promise anything, but I can assure that we are going be there and give our 100 per cent to make sure we have a good start,’ he said.

The Le Havre who has made 115 appearances and scored 24 goals for Ghana, will make his eighth appearance at the AFCON and will equal the record held by Cameroon’s Rigobert Song and Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan.

Source: Ghana News Agency