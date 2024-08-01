The 24-hour economy is possible, will address demand, provide jobs – MP



Madam Dzifa Abla Gomashie, the Member of Parliament of Ketu South, has expressed optimism in the potential impact of the ’24-hour economy’ policy to create job opportunities for the youth.

She believes that the policy will go a long way to revive night life, especially associated with the creative industry.

‘As someone coming from the creative industry, I have lived and operated it and understand what it means to work 24 hours and how the night life where you get everything you want just as in the daytime, will bring improvement to our economy’, she said.

She said it was a thought-through policy, which could create room to absorb the teeming youth into employment.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency to feed into its Gender-Desk profiling of Election 2024 female candidates, Madam Gomashie called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the policy to turn around the economy, which was critical to the survival and sustenance of every Ghanaian.

‘It’s not about NDC but it’s all about what we need as a

country now’.

Madam Gomashie entered parliament in 2020 to represent the people of Ketu-South in the Volta Region as the first woman to be elected to Parliament from Southern Volta on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

She is contesting for the second time in the December 2024 polls.

She is one of the 40 women who entered parliament in 2020 and privileged to be among the 29 who were re-elected at the primaries of their respective constituencies.

For the past four years, the MP had invested in support systems to facilitate education for her constituents to build the human capacity which in turn would impact on the local economy and development.

She has also instituted Vocational and Technical Skills training programme to train others, especially young women, to acquire skills to set up their own businesses and sources of livelihoods.

She is hopeful that with the hard work and commitment, she would win the elections convincingly considering the fact that in the first party primaries the vote d

ifference between her and the contender was about 31.

However, in the 2024 primaries, to seal her candidature for the second time, she had more than 632 votes difference than her closest contender.

Speaking on women’s leadership, she called for a deliberate attempt by the state to put measures in place to ensure that women’s participation in governance and decision making was increased because ‘we need the feminine side in legislating laws, which affects everyone in the country’.

Madam Dzifa Gomashie is a Ghanaian celebrated female actress, producer, and scriptwriter who has worked in the creative arts industry for more than two decades and has produced and directed many Ghanaian television productions.

She is a politician, was appointed as Deputy Minister of Tourism, culture and creative arts by Former President Mahama in 2013-2017 and a queen mother with the name Maama Dzramado I in the Aflao Traditional Area.

Prior to that, she worked with the 31st December Women’s Movement and as a government appoint

ee at the Ketu District Assembly.

Source: Ghana News Agency