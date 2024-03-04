Ten Tunisian students and teachers to benefit from 3-year study and scholarship at Oxford University

Tunisian students and teachers (10 in total) will benefit from a three-year study and scholarship at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, under a partnership and cooperation programme between Tunisian universities (humanities and social sciences) and St Antonny’s College (University of Oxford) signed on Monday at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The scholarship programme, signed by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir and representatives of St Antonny’s College, will also enable 5 British students and teachers to continue their studies and research in Tunisian universities for a period of 3 years, while benefiting from scholarships.

In addition, scholarships will be offered to students and teachers at St Antonny’s College to study Arabic or the Tunisian dialect for research or teaching purposes at postgraduate or university level.

Businessman Hazem Ben Gacem, the initiator of this project, said he aim of this partnership programme is to open up

new prospects for brilliant Tunisian students and enable them to succeed in their academic and professional careers, and expressed his willingness to strengthen this initiative in the light of cooperation programmes between Tunisian and foreign universities.

For his part, Boukthir said that the results of this programme would be evaluated by the Ministry of Higher Education and its partners a year and a half after its launch in order to adapt and enrich it.

Director of the Middle East Centre at St Antony’s College, University of Oxford, Eugene Rogan, pointed out that this twinning programme is the result of several meetings between the University of Oxford and Tunisian teachers in the context of visits organized by the University of Oxford to 6 Tunisian universities, which have given impetus to cooperation and exchanges between the two countries in the field of higher education and scientific research.

This agreement will be implemented from the 2024-2025 academic year.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Pre

sse