Tema Gents train women on entrepreneurial skills

Tema Gents, an entrepreneurial and volunteer organisation, has organised a two-day workshop to train 50 young women in entrepreneurial skills and the production of detergents and home-use products.

The workshop was part of other community initiatives of the Tema Gents organisation, which identifies itself as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the Tema Central District aimed at nurturing the potential of young individuals through entrepreneurship, education, and volunteering.

The exercise, which took place at the Ocean School, Tema, was a collaborative programme with Spirit and Mind Expect (SAME) Consult to foster economic empowerment,

Mr. Joseph De-Graft Johnson, President of Tema Gents, explained that the initiative focused on meeting the needs of women, empowering them, and bridging the economic gap that existed in Ghanaian communities.

Mr. Johnson explained that ‘Empowering Women Through Entrepreneurship,’ the theme for the programme, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), which emphasises gender equality.

He said the area was regarded as an elite settlement; however, there were many people living in slums without jobs, which the organisation intended to combat by collaborating with the community leaders to plead for opportunities at companies in Tema.

Mr. Emmanuel Adentwi Junior, Team Head of SAME Consult, explained that the exercise was scheduled for two days. Day one was for the theoretical aspect, which emphasised on the mindset and attitude of entrepreneurs.

The second day focused on practical skills, where the women were taught various handy skills and receive certificates at the end.

Mr. Adentwi said the target was to equip the women with practical skills in detergent making and the production of home-used products such as mouthwash, ointment, pomade, hand sanitizer, and more.

He said it was a way of empowering them to control their financial well-being and participate actively in the business sector.

Madam Narki Kudadji, a freelancer who participated in the exercise, said the event offered her an opportunity to expand her thinking capacity and entrepreneurial ideas to improve herself.

Madam Kudadji expressed gratitude to the organisers but, however, indicated that many graduates were unemployed due to the current economic circumstances in the country, so such training programmes should enrol more to resource people and improve their lives.

Madam Madinatu Amidu, another participant said, although she has established a business, she lacked the technical knowledge that they taught her.

She said the lessons have given her insights on how to make more profit from her business.

Source: Ghana News Agency