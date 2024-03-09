Tell your story to rewrite Ghana’s history – Sweety Aborchie urges women

Media Personality Sweety Aborchie has encouraged women to come out boldly and tell their stories to properly shape Ghana’s history.

She said this at the maiden edition of the ‘Yes, She Can’ Conference, which focuses on supporting women to attain their full potential while empowering them and creating avenues towards fulfilling a desired lifestyle.

The conference was on the theme: ‘Rewriting Ghana’s History; The Role of the Ghanaian Woman,’ was held at the UPSA auditorium as part of commemorations to mark International Women’s Day.

Sweety Aborchie, who was one of the speakers at the conference, echoed the need for women to step into the limelight to shape the history of Ghana.

‘To rewrite Ghana’s history, women must narrate their stories. Our tales often linger in the shadows, known only to a select few. It’s time for us to step into the spotlight and proclaim that we, as women, are intrinsic to shaping Ghana’s history,’ she said.

As a rising TV star in the media space, Sweety Aborchie didn’t merely grace

the stage; she illuminated it with her personal journey of resilience and tenacity.

Her narrative unfolded as a testament to courage, overcoming life’s challenges to ascend to the coveted role of cohost on the AM Show, JoyNews’ flagship breakfast programme.

Sweety Aborchie, who is also the founder and project lead of the Girl Getup Africa advocacy platform, stressed her commitment to empowering women and girls to inspire positive and sustainable change.

She shared the stage with influential women like Ivy Howard-Mills, Shecanic, and social media sensation Afua Asantewaa. Madam Catherine Ablema Afeku, Minister of State at the Office of the President, was the Guest of Honour at the Conference.

Source: Ghana News Agency