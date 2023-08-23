Telecom employees hold peaceful demonstration

Telecom Namibia employees on Wednesday held a peaceful demonstration demanding salary increases and alleging that there is corruption within the company.

Speaking on behalf of the employees, Sophia Egelser said the demonstration will continue for the next two days. She said the demonstration will only end once the Board Chairperson, Melkizedek Uupindi or Deputy Chairperson, Amanda Hauuanga receive the petition.

The employees demanded that they receive bonuses and salary increments and said the board of directors should avail themselves to the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) immediately.

The employees further alleged that board members are involved in corruption and said they wanted to see it come to an end.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency